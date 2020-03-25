Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 86.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Cameco stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.43. 5,953,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,867. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. Cameco has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

