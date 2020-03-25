Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.67.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,442,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,092,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,513,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,512,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.