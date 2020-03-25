Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Campbell Soup has a payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,923,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,797. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

