Canaccord Genuity Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$28.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of QBR.B traded up C$1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.70. 420,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,298. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$25.00 and a 52-week high of C$34.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 585.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

