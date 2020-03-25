Canaccord Genuity Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$57.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$57.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.55.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

TSE RCI.B traded up C$4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$63.98. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$48.00 and a twelve month high of C$72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.