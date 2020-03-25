Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,367 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Canada Goose worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. The stock had a trading volume of 72,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

