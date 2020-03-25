Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,501 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 5.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.08% of Canadian National Railway worth $52,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $21,564,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 453,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,800,000 after buying an additional 40,062 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,444,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 289,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,005,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,069,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $96.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.48.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

