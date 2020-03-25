Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,781 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.5% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.66% of Canadian National Railway worth $429,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,988,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,994,000 after buying an additional 413,309 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,586,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,463,000 after buying an additional 336,248 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after buying an additional 329,401 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.