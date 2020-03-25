Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,875,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,226,000 after acquiring an additional 112,878 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,154,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,970,000 after acquiring an additional 329,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Shares of CNI opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.