Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$100,056.00 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total value of C$100,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,660,721.15.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Sean Finn purchased 145 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$116.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,827.25.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Sean Finn purchased 16 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$115.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,840.64.

On Thursday, February 27th, Sean Finn sold 8,200 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.70, for a total value of C$948,740.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total value of C$1,003,692.80.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$110.65. 1,350,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$115.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$118.75. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$92.01 and a 52 week high of C$127.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNR. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$117.14.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.