Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $113,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $206.69 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.79.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

