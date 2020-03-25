Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COK. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.40 ($69.07).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK stock traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €36.94 ($42.95). 289,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is €45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cancom has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a 12-month high of €57.10 ($66.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.