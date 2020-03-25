Cancom’s (COK) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Cancom (ETR:COK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €59.40 ($69.07).

Shares of COK stock traded up €0.56 ($0.65) on Wednesday, hitting €36.94 ($42.95). 289,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. Cancom has a 52 week low of €31.20 ($36.28) and a 52 week high of €57.10 ($66.40). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

