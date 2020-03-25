CannabisCoin (CANN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $423,378.31 and $17.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000148 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

