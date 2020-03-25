CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CannTrust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get CannTrust alerts:

Shares of CTST traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 59,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,412. CannTrust has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$10.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTST. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CannTrust by 448.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 154,012 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CannTrust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in CannTrust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CannTrust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Company Profile

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.