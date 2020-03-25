Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.36 Million

Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will post sales of $98.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.76 million to $101.26 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $70.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $317.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $315.45 million to $321.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $567.93 million, with estimates ranging from $501.58 million to $695.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million.

Several analysts recently commented on CGC shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 171,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

