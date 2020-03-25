Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Pi Financial lowered Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. 1,402,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $13,803,510,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $17,418,000 after buying an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,350,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,575,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.