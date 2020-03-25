Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $4.70 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.10. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $8.80 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of CURLF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.73.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.