Cantor Fitzgerald Trims IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Target Price to $60.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

INFO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

INFO stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,514,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,277. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 208,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,973,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 334,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 145.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

