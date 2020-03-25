Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a daily sentiment score of -2.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Capital City Bank Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 49,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,268. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $290.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.75. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

