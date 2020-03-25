Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.57.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

