Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1,518.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,599 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Nomura raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

NYSE COF traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,468,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

