Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lessened by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,614,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,869 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.65% of Capital One Financial worth $3,665,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,422,000 after purchasing an additional 410,775 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,709,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,896,000 after purchasing an additional 294,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.85. 1,264,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

