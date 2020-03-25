Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of CPXWF traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 1,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $29.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

