Capital World Investors Acquires 125,777 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 7.57% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $3,128,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,507. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.96.

REGN stock traded up $6.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.17. 36,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,275. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $518.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.