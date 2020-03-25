Capital World Investors Acquires 4,418,509 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 8.74% of Centene worth $2,272,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $265,482,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $115,464,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4,906.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,595,000 after buying an additional 913,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,336,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,486. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

