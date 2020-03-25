Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,401 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.77% of Intuitive Surgical worth $2,587,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $70,767,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.99. 461,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,935. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $537.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.