Capital World Investors Buys 3,799,008 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.9% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.72% of Boeing worth $8,651,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,677,675 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $872,278,000 after buying an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

BA traded up $34.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.47. The stock had a trading volume of 27,983,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,577,366. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.18 and a 200 day moving average of $329.39. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

