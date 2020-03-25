Capital World Investors Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,251,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,007,705 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.67% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,971,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 19,430,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,199,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.