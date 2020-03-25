Capital World Investors Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,080,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.50% of American Tower worth $2,546,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in American Tower by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,308. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $11.20 on Wednesday, hitting $201.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,967. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.42 and a 200-day moving average of $225.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.