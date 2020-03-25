Capital World Investors Decreases Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,236,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032,204 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.25% of Carnival worth $1,943,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carnival by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 179.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 1,334.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Carnival by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Shares of Carnival stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 36,126,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,312,464. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

