Capital World Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 421,084 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.93% of Sherwin-Williams worth $2,115,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. AXA increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 73,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $6.77 on Wednesday, reaching $447.25. The company had a trading volume of 233,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,807. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $532.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $588.42.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

