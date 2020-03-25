Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.67% of Honeywell International worth $3,380,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

