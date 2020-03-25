Capital World Investors Has $1.82 Billion Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,734,611 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,225,462 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.24% of Applied Materials worth $1,815,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. 2,921,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,059,347. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

