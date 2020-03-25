Capital World Investors Has $2.06 Billion Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,063,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,618,088 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.17% of Target worth $2,059,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $6.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.73. 5,430,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,640,400. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

