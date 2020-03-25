Capital World Investors Has $2.10 Billion Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,160,515 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,709,474 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.62% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,104,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Titus Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $282.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,235. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.42.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.