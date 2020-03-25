Capital World Investors Has $2.30 Billion Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.81% of Paypal worth $2,301,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp raised its position in Paypal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,327,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,224,000 after acquiring an additional 184,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Paypal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,905,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,287,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,972 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Paypal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 8,613,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,752,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in Paypal by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,773,000 after acquiring an additional 364,366 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paypal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,690,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,900,000 after acquiring an additional 198,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.60. 3,674,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,543,285. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $100.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

