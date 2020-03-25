Capital World Investors Has $2.50 Billion Stock Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Capital World Investors grew its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838,131 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 10.01% of DTE Energy worth $2,499,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of DTE stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $87.66. The company had a trading volume of 367,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.44. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

