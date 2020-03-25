Capital World Investors Has $6.24 Billion Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.4% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.72% of Philip Morris International worth $6,244,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

PM stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

