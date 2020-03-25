Capital World Investors Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.78% of Union Pacific worth $2,218,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 63.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.25. 152,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,132,668. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.90.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.