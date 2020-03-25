Capital World Investors Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital World Investors raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447,915 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.34% of CSX worth $4,109,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

CSX stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. 1,421,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,704,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

