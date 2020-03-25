Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,120,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.39% of Cigna worth $4,114,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,187,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,335,000 after purchasing an additional 469,373 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 112,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,045,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $12.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.37. 829,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,549. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

