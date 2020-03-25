Capital World Investors Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,701,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 204,063 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital World Investors owned about 0.74% of Amazon.com worth $6,839,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $41.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,898.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,069,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,842.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

