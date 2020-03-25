Capital World Investors Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,946,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 713,347 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Capital World Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.32% of Visa worth $4,875,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,645,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,875,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average is $184.77. The company has a market capitalization of $266.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.15.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

