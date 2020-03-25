Capital World Investors Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,711,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 693,454 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 6.15% of Simon Property Group worth $2,936,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 328,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,098,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,794,000 after acquiring an additional 193,806 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.46.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded up $4.36 on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,976. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $186.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

