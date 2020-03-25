Capital World Investors Purchases 11,278 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 4.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $2,320,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,361,633 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,880,000 after purchasing an additional 580,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,134,856 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,424,000 after purchasing an additional 262,589 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,618,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,402,000 after purchasing an additional 185,055 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.23. 500,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.