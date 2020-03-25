Capital World Investors Purchases 2,102,896 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 3.71% of T-Mobile Us worth $2,494,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $81.21. 1,903,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,734. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.35. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

