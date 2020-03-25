Capital World Investors Purchases 2,214,993 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.01% of Blackstone Group worth $1,846,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 93,800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,141 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,350,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,471,000 after acquiring an additional 829,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 236,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,801,071.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,508,293 shares of company stock worth $37,957,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.81. 4,463,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,507,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.86.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

