Capital World Investors Purchases 4,822,230 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.96% of Comcast worth $4,006,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,608,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,756,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,844,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $487,664,000 after buying an additional 3,655,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,030,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $451,092,000 after buying an additional 3,073,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,312,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,290,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

