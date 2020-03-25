Capital World Investors Purchases 595,190 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 7.56% of Discover Financial Services worth $2,010,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $762,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 85,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. 3,451,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,907. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

